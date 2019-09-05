Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.39 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 130.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 37.8% respectively. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.