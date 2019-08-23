Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.03 N/A -1.37 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta and it is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.7% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.