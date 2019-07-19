Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.47 N/A -1.37 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 59.35% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.9% and 52.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.