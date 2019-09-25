Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.80 N/A -1.37 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -2.8 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 113.90% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $4.

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.