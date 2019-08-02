Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.18 N/A -1.37 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.