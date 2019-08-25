Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.39 N/A -1.37 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.35 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.75 shows that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 53.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.