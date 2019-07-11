Comparison of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Since Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 667.75 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eyenovia Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 6.3%. Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.