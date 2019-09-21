Comparison of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We will be comparing the differences between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 2.6%. Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.