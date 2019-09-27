Comparison of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 244,671,391.23% -108.8% -97.2% Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,827,515.40% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.