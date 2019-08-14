Comparison of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Since Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eyenovia Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eyenovia Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, which is potential 41.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.