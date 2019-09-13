Comparison of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.60 N/A -0.19 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 22.2 and 22.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 61.55% and its average target price is $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 86.2%. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.