Comparison of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.15 N/A -0.19 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

A beta of 1.99 shows that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 16.2% respectively. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.