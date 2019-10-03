Comparison of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 1.26M -0.19 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41,626,746.84% -69.3% -48.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,469,576.61% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 143.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 37.8%. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.