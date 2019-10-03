Comparison of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|1.26M
|-0.19
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|-0.03
|12.29M
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|41,626,746.84%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1,006,469,576.61%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Risk & Volatility
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 143.90% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 37.8%. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.