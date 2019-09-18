Comparison of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.74 N/A -0.19 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.12 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 209.60% and its consensus price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 92.4%. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.