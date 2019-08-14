Comparison of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

We are contrasting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil Corporation 77 1.05 N/A 4.34 17.14 Ecopetrol S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 1.77 10.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Exxon Mobil Corporation and Ecopetrol S.A. Ecopetrol S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Exxon Mobil Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Exxon Mobil Corporation is currently more expensive than Ecopetrol S.A., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Exxon Mobil Corporation and Ecopetrol S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ecopetrol S.A.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Ecopetrol S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Exxon Mobil Corporation and Ecopetrol S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s upside potential is 29.43% at a $87.6 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Ecopetrol S.A. is $20, which is potential 25.94% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Exxon Mobil Corporation is looking more favorable than Ecopetrol S.A., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.7% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares and 3% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares. 0.09% are Exxon Mobil Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Ecopetrol S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exxon Mobil Corporation -1.33% -2.87% -5.48% 2.86% -9.03% 9.05% Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91%

For the past year Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ecopetrol S.A.

Summary

Exxon Mobil Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Ecopetrol S.A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. It also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has approximately 35,047 gross and 29,375 net operated wells. Exxon Mobil Corporation has collaboration agreements with Eagle LNG Partners LLC and Crowley Maritime Corporation to collaborate on the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.