Comparison of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

As Communication Equipment companies, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -0.16 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 18.85 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Extreme Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Extreme Networks Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 49.1 while its Quick Ratio is 49.1. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Extreme Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares and 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has stronger performance than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.