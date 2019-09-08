Comparison of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.16 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.58 N/A 0.27 11.39

Demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.59 beta indicates that Extreme Networks Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. Its rival Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Extreme Networks Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 21.9% respectively. Extreme Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 21.7% are Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.