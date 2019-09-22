Comparison of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Since Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.48 N/A 0.28 13.06 Gulfport Energy Corporation 5 0.36 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gulfport Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.74% and an $5 consensus price target. Gulfport Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.63 consensus price target and a 13.08% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.