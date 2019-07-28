Comparison of Exterran Corporation (EXTN) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

This is a contrast between Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 16 0.34 N/A -0.25 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 26 0.97 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Exterran Corporation and National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that Exterran Corporation is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exterran Corporation. Its rival National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exterran Corporation and National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

National Oilwell Varco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.25 average target price and a 43.88% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.9% of Exterran Corporation shares and 97.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Exterran Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 1.53% -18.36% -19.86% -39.4% -50.64% -21.36% National Oilwell Varco Inc. -0.44% -10.24% -16.27% -29.92% -39.82% -3.85%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has weaker performance than Exterran Corporation

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Exterran Corporation.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.