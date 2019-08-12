Comparison of Exterran Corporation (EXTN) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 15 0.25 N/A -0.25 0.00 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.64 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Exterran Corporation and Flotek Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exterran Corporation and Flotek Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Exterran Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flotek Industries Inc.’s beta is 2.99 which is 199.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exterran Corporation. Its rival Flotek Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 5.4 respectively. Flotek Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exterran Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Exterran Corporation shares and 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Exterran Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88% Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65%

For the past year Exterran Corporation has -22.88% weaker performance while Flotek Industries Inc. has 181.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Exterran Corporation beats Flotek Industries Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.