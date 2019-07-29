Comparison of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

As Business Services businesses, ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 61 2.51 N/A 1.38 43.53 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 8.76 N/A -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see ExlService Holdings Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1%

Volatility & Risk

ExlService Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. In other hand, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has beta of 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marathon Patent Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ExlService Holdings Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.98% and an $67.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.