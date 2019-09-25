Comparison of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

This is a contrast between ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 64 2.38 N/A 1.38 49.70 frontdoor inc. 42 3.35 N/A 1.47 31.15

In table 1 we can see ExlService Holdings Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. frontdoor inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to ExlService Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ExlService Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than frontdoor inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has ExlService Holdings Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, frontdoor inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

ExlService Holdings Inc. and frontdoor inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of frontdoor inc. is $45, which is potential -13.39% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.93% of frontdoor inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.