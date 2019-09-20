Comparison of EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.76 N/A -0.11 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 41 0.77 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights EXFO Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Risk and Volatility

EXFO Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Plantronics Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

EXFO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Plantronics Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Plantronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EXFO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EXFO Inc. and Plantronics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Plantronics Inc. is $75.33, which is potential 104.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EXFO Inc. and Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.9% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned 61.8% of EXFO Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year EXFO Inc. has stronger performance than Plantronics Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.