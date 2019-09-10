Comparison of EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Both EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.74 N/A -0.11 0.00 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.85 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 highlights EXFO Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk and Volatility

EXFO Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EXFO Inc. Its rival ADTRAN Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2 respectively. ADTRAN Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EXFO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EXFO Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.9% and 94.5%. Insiders owned 61.8% of EXFO Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year EXFO Inc. has stronger performance than ADTRAN Inc.

Summary

ADTRAN Inc. beats EXFO Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.