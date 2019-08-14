Comparison of Exelon Corporation (EXC) and NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Both Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) and NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation 49 1.22 N/A 2.40 18.76 NRG Energy Inc. 38 0.90 N/A 0.95 35.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelon Corporation and NRG Energy Inc. NRG Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Exelon Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Exelon Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2% NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Exelon Corporation is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, NRG Energy Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NRG Energy Inc. are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. NRG Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelon Corporation and NRG Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 NRG Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Exelon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 14.06% and an $50.7 consensus price target. On the other hand, NRG Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 42.48% and its consensus price target is $48.4. The information presented earlier suggests that NRG Energy Inc. looks more robust than Exelon Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelon Corporation and NRG Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Exelon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are NRG Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09% NRG Energy Inc. -1.78% -3.64% -15.81% -15.03% 9.88% -13.79%

For the past year Exelon Corporation has stronger performance than NRG Energy Inc.

Summary

Exelon Corporation beats NRG Energy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.