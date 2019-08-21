Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

This is a contrast between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 7.24 N/A 2.08 10.22 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.66 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Veracyte Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 41.51% at a $30.75 average price target. Competitively Veracyte Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential downside of -12.25%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Exelixis Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Veracyte Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.