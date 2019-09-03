Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

This is a contrast between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.44 N/A 2.08 10.22 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.10 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Exelixis Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 15.64%. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a 37.67% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Principia Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.