Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.52 N/A 2.08 9.28 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 62.39 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 highlights Exelixis Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PLx Pharma Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Exelixis Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Exelixis Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PLx Pharma Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.07 beta indicates that Exelixis Inc. is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.27 beta is the reason why it is 427.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival PLx Pharma Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Exelixis Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $33.33, and a 56.26% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 24.3% respectively. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 1.9% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.