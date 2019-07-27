Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.34 N/A 2.08 9.28 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Exelixis Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.33, and a 60.24% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bearish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.