Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.06 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 17.53% upside potential. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 56.35% and its consensus target price is $25.5. Based on the results given earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.