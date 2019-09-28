Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.29M -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,485,352,255.45% 59.6% 53.1% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,373,788.06% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.95 beta indicates that Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 27.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.