Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.21 N/A 2.08 9.28 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exelixis Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 62.98% at a $33.33 average price target. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 504.84% and its average price target is $45. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.