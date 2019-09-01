Comparison of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.55 N/A 2.08 10.22 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $35.5, with potential upside of 78.84%. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 143.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.