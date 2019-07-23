Comparison of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Both Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.23 N/A -1.09 0.00 Simulations Plus Inc. 23 19.53 N/A 0.41 59.00

In table 1 we can see Exela Technologies Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exela Technologies Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 151.6% -8.4% Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 17.2%

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies Inc.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Simulations Plus Inc.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exela Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Simulations Plus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Simulations Plus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exela Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.5% of Simulations Plus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 52.57% are Exela Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Simulations Plus Inc. has 29.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exela Technologies Inc. -11.14% -20.05% -29.37% -42.61% -29.86% -22.11% Simulations Plus Inc. 2.67% 9.43% 22.23% 17.09% 27.63% 21.86%

For the past year Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Simulations Plus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Simulations Plus Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.