Comparison of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 26.70M -1.13 0.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 52 -3.14 28.68M 2.19 23.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Exela Technologies Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Exela Technologies Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies Inc. 2,159,146,045.61% 127.3% -10.2% CSG Systems International Inc. 54,659,805.60% 19.9% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. CSG Systems International Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Exela Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, CSG Systems International Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. CSG Systems International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Exela Technologies Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Exela Technologies Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 346.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exela Technologies Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are CSG Systems International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88% CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28%

For the past year Exela Technologies Inc. has -31.88% weaker performance while CSG Systems International Inc. has 61.28% stronger performance.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.