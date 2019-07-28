Comparison of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

We are comparing Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.21 N/A 0.80 14.07 Safehold Inc. 24 15.44 N/A 0.66 41.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exantas Capital Corp. and Safehold Inc. Safehold Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Exantas Capital Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Exantas Capital Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safehold Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exantas Capital Corp. and Safehold Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 36.7%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.7% of Safehold Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18% Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was less bullish than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.