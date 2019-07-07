Comparison of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Both Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.21 N/A 0.80 14.07 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.79 N/A 1.56 25.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Exantas Capital Corp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Exantas Capital Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exantas Capital Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Exantas Capital Corp. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exantas Capital Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has an average price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 4.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exantas Capital Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.9% and 92.4% respectively. Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was less bullish than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.