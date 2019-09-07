Comparison of Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

As Technical & System Software companies, Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -1.35 0.00 PDF Solutions Inc. 13 4.94 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -62.2% -37.6% PDF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Evolving Systems Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PDF Solutions Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Evolving Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, PDF Solutions Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. PDF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evolving Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Evolving Systems Inc. and PDF Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PDF Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 21.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evolving Systems Inc. and PDF Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.4% and 83.6%. 1.1% are Evolving Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are PDF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolving Systems Inc. -1.22% -3.29% -23.46% -39.74% -69.53% -31.86% PDF Solutions Inc. -2.55% -1.62% 1.99% 28.12% 27.63% 58.36%

For the past year Evolving Systems Inc. had bearish trend while PDF Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PDF Solutions Inc. beats Evolving Systems Inc.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.