Comparison of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Since Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.17 N/A 0.50 12.25 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.30 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evolution Petroleum Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evolution Petroleum Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Its rival U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than U.S. Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares and 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, U.S. Energy Corp. has 45.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.