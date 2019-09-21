Comparison of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.52 N/A 0.50 12.25 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.68 N/A 1.74 6.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is currently more expensive than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s potential upside is 27.04% and its average target price is $14.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation was more bearish than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.