Comparison of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

This is a contrast between Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.43 N/A 0.50 12.25 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.95 N/A 0.78 14.15

Demonstrates Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Genie Energy Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Genie Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2%

Risk and Volatility

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Genie Energy Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genie Energy Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares and 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Genie Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.