Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.