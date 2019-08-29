Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta and it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

In next table is given Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 505.34%.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 7.7%. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.