Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evofem Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,046.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 23%. Insiders owned 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.