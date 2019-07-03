Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 27.57 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, which is potential 244.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.