Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 31.98M -3.08 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,819,577.74% 524.3% -617.1% Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Genmab A/S has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 18.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Genmab A/S

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 8 of the 10 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.