Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.51 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 136.69% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 50.1%. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.