Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.'s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.9, with potential upside of 0.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 0%. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.