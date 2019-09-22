Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 61.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 78.8%. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.