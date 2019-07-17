Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.48 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 171.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.